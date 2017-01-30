Human tragedy continues as migrant deaths on rise

The human tragedy in the Mediterranean Sea has continued as 246 deaths at sea were reported and 3,829 refugees entered Europe by sea in 2017, through Jan. 25, well over two thirds arriving in Italy and the rest in Greece, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported.



The report stated that the migrant deaths at the Mediterranean Sea has been on the rise as "the 2017 fatalities figure represents almost a reverse of the pattern of casualties from a year ago, when just 20 deaths occurred on the central Mediterranean Sea route connecting North Africa to Italy and only five deaths occurring off Spain." During the first 25 days of last year, the migrant deaths at sea were 210, lower than this January's report.



The sea crossing from Libya to Italy, operated by people-smugglers based in the North African country, is now the main route for migrants bound for Europe. The eastern route between Turkey and Greece draws attention as 185 deaths were reported in 2016 at this time.



According to the United Nations, more than 5,000 people died last year in attempts to cross the Mediterranean and reach Europe, most of them after embarking from the Libyan coast after paying people smugglers. This was the highest annual toll on record.



A record 181,000 mainly African boat migrants reached Italy last year, taking the total number of arrivals in the past three years to more than half a million.



European Union leaders, who will meet in Malta this week, are looking at new proposals to handle asylum seekers after more than a year of wrangling over the issue that has undermined the bloc's unity.



EU interior ministers on Thursday already pushed ahead with plans to finance camps in Africa, where the U.N. refugee agency and aid groups would process migrants to prevent them from trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.



Europe should work with Libya to control illegal migration, but cannot sign a deal similar to that reached with Turkey last year until political stability is restored in the North African country, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday. Merkel said it was important to work with Libya given that more than 4,000 migrants had died in the Mediterranean while en route from Libya to Italy.



"At the moment we cannot sign an agreement like that concluded with Turkey," she said in a video podcast, adding that such an accord would only be possible when "the political situation has improved, when the unity government is really a unity government and has control over the entire country, and we can talk about human rights issues, standards and other issues." Libya, the oil-rich North African country descended into chaos after the Western intervention and parts of it has become a bastion for Daesh, giving the militants a new base even as its territory in Syria and Iraq shrinks under constant assault.