Third migrant dies at Greece’s Lesbos camp within a week

Another migrant has been found dead in Greece's Moria migrant camp, located on the Aegean island of Lesbos, adding up to a total of three migrant deaths over the past week.

Local media outlets reported on Monday, referring to Greek officials, that a 20-year-old Pakistani-origin migrant was found dead in his tent.

This is the third death case in the camp in less than a week, following the passing away of a 45-year-old Syrian migrant on Jan. 28, and a 22-year-old Egyptian.

Investigations have not yet concluded the reason for the deaths, but reports indicate that authorities suspect that the men died from inhaling smoke from stove.

Humanitarian groups have criticized Greek authorities several times over the deplorable conditions in migrant camps located in the country.

Last November, a woman and a child died following a gas cylinder explosion at the same migrant camp.