   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES
Close

British parliament to debate petition to prevent Trump's state visit

REUTERS
LONDON
Published
An online petition to 'prevent Trump from making a state visit to the UK’ is seen on a laptop and a mobile phone screen in London, 30 January 2017. (EPA Photo)
An online petition to 'prevent Trump from making a state visit to the UK’ is seen on a laptop and a mobile phone screen in London, 30 January 2017. (EPA Photo)
Related Articles

British lawmakers will hold a debate on Feb. 20 on a petition signed by more than 1.6 million people calling for a planned state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to be cancelled to avoid embarrassing Queen Elizabeth.

The debate was called by the Petitions Committee of the lower house of parliament. On the same day, lawmakers will also debate a second petition calling for the state visit to go ahead, which has been signed by more than 100,000 people.

The British government responds to all petitions that gain more than 10,000 signatures and topics are considered for parliamentary debate if they reach 100,000.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe Switzerland on Tuesday said it would lift its 40-year ban on gay and...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS