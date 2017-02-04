   
EU backs Visa-free travel in Schengen for Georgians

European lawmakers passed a new law which could allow Georgian citizens to enter 22 EU member states except Ireland, the U.K., Croatia, Cyprus, Romania and Bulgaria -- plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland without a visa for short stays.

"The legislation still needs to be formally approved by the [European Council] and will only enter into force once the suspension mechanism, which allows the temporary reintroduction of visas in the event of migration surges or risks to public security, is in place," a European Parliament statement read.

