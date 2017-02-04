Ukraine fighting surges, more civilian deaths reported

Fighting between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine has intensified amid reports Friday of shelling in dozens of civilian areas. The government reported at least two civilians were killed around the industrial town of Avdiivka, in the war-torn Donetsk region, which borders Russia.



Several other civilians were wounded, including a British photojournalist, the state's Anti-Terrorist Operation said in a statement on its Facebook page.



The flare-up in the simmering three-year-old conflict coincided with Ukraine assuming the month-long presidency of the United Nations Security Council.



The Ukrainian embassy in Ankara released a press statement on Friday, saying Ukrainian Representative to the United Nations H.E. Mr. Volodymyr Yelchenko, speaking in his national capacity the country was "fully committed to implementing the Minsk agreements." "The President stressed that there was no military solution in the Donbas and that the Government was focused on peaceful and diplomatic means. Ukrainian forces continued to respect the ceasefire. On the contrary, the Russian Federation blatantly had violated the Agreements from the start, continuing attacks and occupying Ukrainian towns. Its proxies occupied 1,700 square kilometers beyond the Contact Line agreed in Minsk in 2014."



U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Nikki Haley condemned Russia's "aggressive actions" in eastern Ukraine on Thursday and warned Moscow that U.S. sanctions imposed after its annexation of Crimea will remain until the peninsula is returned to Ukraine.



But the new American envoy tempered her criticism, saying it was "unfortunate" that she had to condemn Russia in her first appearance at the U.N. Security Council.



"We do want to better our relations with Russia," Haley said, echoing President Donald Trump who has also said he wants a better relationship with President Vladimir Putin.



The U.S. criticism of Moscow was welcomed in Kiev because it is particularly worried about losing Washington's support as new President Donald Trump seeks to mend ties with Russia's Vladimir Putin.



Moscow has applauded Trump's promises to rebuild U.S.-Russian relations, which have been pushed to their worst level since the Cold War, and Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin reacted calmly to Haley's criticism saying he "detected quite a bit of change of tone."



He expressed hope that the Trump administration "will play a more active role in making sure that the violence stops" than the Obama administration did, saying the U.S. should use its influence with Ukraine's government to push for implementation of the Minsk agreement "and putting an end to this conflict."



The conflict began less than two months after Ukraine ousted its Russian-backed leader in April 2014. Since then, about 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict, according to estimates by the United Nations.



Moscow responded by annexing Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in March 2014 and then allegedly plotting the eastern insurgency to keep Ukraine under its thumb after its tilt toward the West. The Kremlin sees most of the former Soviet Union as part of its geopolitical sphere of influence, a stance strongly disputed by the United States and European leaders.