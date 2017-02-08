French ex-president Sarkozy to face trial over 2012 campaign financing

A magistrate has ordered former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to stand trial over irregularities in the funding of his failed 2012 re-election bid, a judicial source said yesterday.



The charge against Sarkozy, who led France for five years from 2007, exposes the 62-year old conservative politician to a one-year prison sentence if convicted.



Media reports claimed Sarkozy would face claims that his party, the Union for a Popular Movement -- now Les Republicains -- falsified accounts to hide €18 million ($20 million) of campaign spending.



Last September, prosecutors sought the referral of Sarkozy and 13 others indicted in connection with the so-called Bygmalion affair for trial. Sarkozy has repeatedly denied he was aware of the spending. He lost the 2012 race to Francois Hollande and failed in his bid to run again in this year's upcoming presidential election.



Sarkozy had already been placed under formal investigation and faced preliminary charges of alleged illegal campaign financing. This was connected to an invoice system his party and a public relations firm named Bygmalion allegedly used to conceal unauthorized overspending during campaign events in the run-up to the 2012 contest. France's Constitutional Council ruled in 2013 that Sarkozy had exceeded spending limits.



The trial order comes at a time when French politicians face growing scrutiny over their personal and political finances in the build-up to this year's presidential election in April and May.



Sarkozy's conservative predecessor Jacques Chirac was convicted in 2011, after his retirement, of misusing public funds to keep political allies in phantom jobs.



That was the first conviction of a French head of state since Nazi collaborator Marshal Philippe Petain in 1945.



Conservative Francois Fillon, who beat rivals including Sarkozy to become the center-right's candidate in this year's race, has been engulfed by a scandal over payments of public funds to his wife and children.



Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is also being pursued by the European Parliament to refund money paid to her bodyguard and another person.