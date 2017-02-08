German woman sentenced to 4 years prison for prostituting own daughter online

A German court on Wednesday found a woman guilty of prostituting her 16-year-old daughter and sentenced her to four years in prison.

The 37-year-old woman was found guilty on two counts of aggravated sexual assault by a court in the northern German town of Hildesheim.



Prosecutors said the woman had been present while her 40-year-old boyfriend, a co-defendant in the case, sexually abused her younger daughter, who was 11 years old at the time.



The woman's boyfriend was handed a prison sentence of four years and 10 months on three counts of aggravated sexual assault. He denied he committed the crimes throughout the trial.

The trial focused on events from the years 2012 and 2013. The judges ruled that the woman had prostituted her then minor daughter via internet platforms for money. Additionally, she organized all of the meetings and kept the money for herself.

The woman even threatened her daughter to throw her out of the house, if she resisted. A court statement said that the mother acknowledged the allegations during the proceedings and waived to appeal after the judgement.