Embattled Romania PM survives no-confidence vote

Romania's defiant Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu easily survived a no-confidence vote yesterday as his left-wing government battles nationwide unrest over its attempt to weaken corruption laws.



The motion, submitted by the center-right opposition, failed to garner the required 233 votes in parliament where Grindeanu's left-wing Social Democrat party (PSD) holds a solid majority after winning elections only two months ago. The prime minister had appeared defiant ahead of the vote and vowed not to quit. "We have a duty to the people who gave us their trust during the election and to continue to govern," the 43-year-old told lawmakers in Bucharest.



For more than a week, hundreds of thousands of people have protested against an emergency decree approved on January 31, which critics say would have protected the corrupt from prosecution. Although the measure was scrapped late Sunday, the marches have continued, with some protesters vowing not to stop until the government steps down. While the crowds have noticeably shrunk from the half a million people thronging cities and towns on Sunday -- the largest rallies since the fall of communism in 1989 -- they are expected to grow again over the weekend. "Every action the government took in the last week proves that they are not honest at all. So we cannot trust them," protester Danchiric, who works in advertising, told AFP at Bucharest's Victory Square where 3,000 people had gathered on Tuesday night.