EU nations fail to keep migrant deal promises

European Union countries have only taken in around 12,000 refugees from overburdened Greece and Italy despite promising to share 160,000 almost 18 months ago. A European Commission progress report on the refugee emergency shows that only 9,000 were relocated from Greece. Hundreds of thousands of migrants entered the country last year.



Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans said Wednesday that it is "highly urgent" for countries to live up to their pledges, with the legally binding scheme set to expire in September.



Timmermans urged countries to use "peer pressure" to force EU partners to react, but ruled out any immediate legal action against those not fulfilling requirements.



He said the Commission's March progress report will be "the moment where I draw my conclusions on what next steps we could take."



The Austrian government has been warning that it could enforce strict border controls at short notice on its mountain border with Italy, if Italian authorities are unable to control the migrant situation. Less than 2,000 of these migrants applied for asylum protection in Austria while the others tried to travel on to Germany. Nigerians and Moroccans made up the biggest groups last year.



Meanwhile, interior and defense ministers from 15 European countries agreed to come up with new measures to ensure that the overland route from Greece remains shut for migrants seeking new lives in other EU nations. Austrian Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka and Defense Minister Hans Peter Doskozil said the officials decided to draw up a plan by April for the so-called West Balkans route. Wednesday's meeting included counterparts from the Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Albania, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo and Greece.