Explosion reported at nuclear power plant in France

An explosion occurred at French utility EDF's Flamanville nuclear plant on Thursday in which there may have been some injuries but from which there was no nuclear risk, French newspaper Ouest France reported on its web site, citing local police.



Officials at EDF's Paris headquarters had no immediate comment and local officials at the plant in western France could not be immediately reached for comment.



"It is a significant technical event but it is not a nuclear accident," senior local official Olivier Marmion told AFP following the blast at the Flamanville plant 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of Cherbourg.

Firefighters and medical teams were sent to the site of the blast.

The plant's reactors were built in 1986 and 1987. A third reactor will be completed by 2018.