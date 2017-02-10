Merkel to speed up failed asylum seeker deportations

Chancellor Angela Merkel hopes for progress on deporting more rejected asylum-seekers as she met with governors of Germany's 16 states yesterday.



Merkel, who faces an election in September, has called repeatedly for a "national effort" to make sure that people who have no right to stay leave the country.



Deportations are a matter for state governments. But Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere has made clear the federal government wants more influence. He called yesterday for "exit centers" near airports where people could be taken ahead of deportations "so that things are more orderly and many don't simply evade deportation at the last minute." De Maiziere told ARD television he wants a national center to coordinate returns.



Speeding up deportations and voluntary returns of people whose asylum claims are rejected has gained new urgency following the Christmas market attack in Berlin. Chancellor Merkel's party, the Christian Democratic Union, has moved to forge a more hardline approach to refugees at its conference comes in the wake of a string of state election successes by the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD).



CDU has been steadily losing support throughout the migrant crisis and took another blow after the Berlin truck attack on Christmas Eve.



According to the survey, Schulz scores 16 points higher at 50 percent compared to Merkel at 34 percent. The poll seems to confirm Schulz's leftist Social-Democratic Union (SPD) general gains.



The German voter however does not vote for the Chancellor directly. Currently Merkel's CSU remains the strongest party in Germany with 34 percent (down 3 percent since January) while the SPD has just 28 percent. Political disenfranchisement is evident.



The CDU-CSU alliance, which dates back to the immediate post-war period, has for the first time come under serious pressure from the right of the political spectrum. Germany society has been polarized by the influx of some 890,000 asylum seekers in 2015 with another 213,000 applying in the first nine months of 2016. Although many fewer migrants have entered the country in 2016, parties on the far right have called for an immigration cap.



Violent crimes against migrants and arson attacks on asylum shelters and mosques have increased in frequency, and refugees say they have experienced discrimination and abuse since the Cologne attacks. The anti-foreigner sentiment is reshaping German politics as well, with the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party surging as it campaigns against Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to welcome the migrants.