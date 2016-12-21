Multinational band to entertain jazz lovers

Comprised of Okay Temiz, Andreas Metzler, Herman Artuç and Barış Ertürk, the band Cosmic Tunnels will take the stage at the Nardis Jazz Club on Dec. 22. Usually accompanied by musicians from around the world, the band will perform the rhythms and melodies of various cultures on traditional instruments. The band Cosmic Tunnels is known for their impromptu performances and jazz virtuoso Oktay Temiz has the strongest musical presence in the band, holding an important place on the jazz scene in Turkey. Temiz will lead his band in presenting an impromptu musical experience with audience members.



When: Dec. 22



Where: Nardis Jazz Club