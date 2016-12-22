Great Turkish musicians remembered at Sunday concerts

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) is reviving one of the oldest concert traditions in the city under the title "Sunday Concerts in Istanbul," inviting prominent Turkish musicians on stage every Sunday morning. This week's concert hosts Mustafa Sağyaşar. Sağyaşar is a Turkish folk musician and choir maestro who launched his professional musical career in 1951 at Ankara Radio.



So far he has released a total of 125 EPs, 10 gramophone records and 10 LPs. He has given voice to over 400 Turkish folk songs and has had two compositions featured in TRT's folk music archive. He is father to three children and has continued his professional musical career for the last 62 years. Sağyaşar is the head of Müjdat Gezen Art Center's Department of Turkish Folk Music and maestro of Maiden Tower Turkish Folk Music Choir and the Istanbul Land Registry Turkish Folk Music Choir. He was given the title "State Artist" by the Culture and Tourism Ministry in 1998.



When: Dec. 25



Where: Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall, Istanbul