Ossipov Balalaika Orchestra to perform in Istanbul

Russia's world-renowned, national Ossipov Balalaika Orchestra comes to the Türker İnanoğlu Maslak Show Center with a rich repertoire of Russian music for a New Year's concert. Ossipov Balalaika Orchestra was founded by balalaika master Boris Troyanovsky and dombra master Pyotr Alexeyev in 1919. When famous Soviet musician Nikolai Ossipov took the position of maestro and musical director in 1940, the orchestra assumed a whole new identity. Compositions composed exclusively for the orchestra by well-known Russian composers such as N. Boudashkin, A. Novikov and A. Kholminov were praised by music lovers. During the first years of World War II, the orchestra had to take a break as all its musicians joined the army.



In September 1942, with the initiative of the Russian government, the orchestra began to perform under the name of the State Russian Folk Orchestra. The orchestra put on numerous concerts during this period and gave its last one at the Kremlin to celebrate the World War II victory. The orchestra has worked with many accomplished musicians and took the name of Nikolai Ossipov in 1946. In 1996, the Russian government renamed it the Ossipov Russia National Academic Folk Instruments Orchestra. The orchestra's rich repertoire composed of classical compositions by Russians, Europeans and Soviets has been conducted since 2009 by maestro Vladimir Andropov, one of the most famous and talented Russian musicians.



When: Dec. 27



Where: Türker İnanoğlu Maslak Show Center