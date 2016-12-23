Bueno Vista Social Club vocalist to perform at Akbank stage

One of the biggest vocalists of the second generation Buena Vista Club Luis Frank will come to Akbank Sanat's stage on Dec. 28. Luis, who has made it his mission to promote Cuban music around the world, was featured as a vocalist in Afro Cuban All Stars and Buena Vista Social Club's founder Juan de Marcos Gonzalez's band after touring the world with prominent musicians such as Compay Segundo. He reached the apex of his career in 2004 when he appeared in Wim Wenders' movie "Musica Cubana" and performed for the film's soundtrack.



With the band Soneros de Verdad, which he co-founded with Pio Leyva, Frank won the 2003 German Jazz Prize and has sold more than 500,000 albums. Cuba's "Queen of Piano," Lazara Cachao Lopez, the daughter of Buena Vista Social Club's legendary bass player Orlando "Cachaito" Lopez and the niece of the legendary Israel "Cachao" López, who is the holder of several Grammys and known as the "inventor of the mambo," is continuing the musical heritage that she inherited from her family, performing all over the world with bands such as Oshun, Fuego de Salsa and prominent Cuban musicians. Istanbulites will have a chance to listen to a wide range of Cuban music ranging from the "guaracha" to the "cha-cha-cha" and the "danzon" and the "boleroya."



When: Dec. 28



Where: Akbank Sanat, Istanbul