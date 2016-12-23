State opera to perform 'The Barber of Seville'

The İzmir State Opera and Ballet (İZDOB) performed the premiere of Gioacchino Rossini's "The Barber of Seville," a two-act opera featured on the Alhambra Stage on Thursday. "The Barber of Seville," which is regarded as a masterpiece of Italian comic opera with its enchanting melodies, subtle and entertaining music, will be performed in İzmir. The premiere of the two-act opera "The Barber of Seville," regarded as one of an excellent example of the world's most enjoyable opera festivals, was performed by Ermak Makinel, Eylem Demirhan Duru, Barış Yanç, Nejad Beğde, Hasan Alptekin, Seza Agun, Gökhan Nazif Varkan, Fırat Halavut and Egehan Öge.



The theme of the opera is as follows: Count Almaviva arrives in Seville to see the beautiful Rosina whom he saw in Madrid and fell in love with. In Seville, he tries to reach Rosina with the help of Figaro's old barber but Rosina's guardian, Don Bartolo, plans to marry her to inherit Rosina's fortune. After a series of intricate plans being made, the beautiful Rosina and Almaviva will marry, and everyone will be happy. Following yesterday's premiere, "The Barber of Seville" will be presented to İzmir's opera lovers on Dec. 24, Jan. 14-17, Feb. 16-18 and March 25-28.



When: Dec. 24



Where: Alhambra Stage