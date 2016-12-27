Exhibition focuses on Golden Horn

Vesaire Design Gallery, which has become one of the most distinguished galleries in Istanbul, is hosting painter Sait Günel's solo exhibition "The Golden Horn: A Symphony of Istanbul" until Jan. 5. The exhibition of Günel, who has been working in abstract designs on huge canvas in recent years, is composed of a selection of Günel's works that reflect the historic and special texture of Istanbul's Golden Horn and the Golden Horn's appeal. Günel's huge works gain dimension and depth thanks to his choice of light and material by supporting water paint with acrylic.



As the viewers tour the exhibition, they get lost in the harmony of the motion of Istanbul and the peaceful and historic corners of the Golden Horn. Born in 1956, Günel moved abroad in 1969. He worked as a graphic designer between 1982 and 1984. While he was working, he also held exhibitions featuring his watercolor paintings. Günel's watercolor technique, which he came up with himself, drew great attention form the art lovers. His paintings were published by international publication houses, such as Artec Tushita and May.



When: Until Jan. 5



Where: Vesaire Design Gallery, Istanbul