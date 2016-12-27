Pera Film to screen 'Ivan's Childhood'

Pera Film will commemorate Soviet director Andrey Tarkovsky, one of the most successful filmmakers in the history of cinema, on the 30th anniversary of his death. Pera Film is presenting a selection of Soviet director Tarkovsky's deep, poetic and highly personal films from Dec. 16-31. As a part of "Sculpting in Time," the 1962 film "Ivan's Childhood" will be screened on Dec. 30 at Pera Museum.



Tarkovsky's debut-feature film "Ivan's Childhood" is a very touching and powerful story of war and revenge. Determined to avenge his family's death at the hands of the Nazis, 12-year-old Ivan joins a Russian-partisan regiment as a scout, where he becomes an indispensable member of the community thanks to his ability to slip unnoticed behind enemy lines. However, as his missions become increasingly dangerous, it is decided that he must be removed from the front line. Ivan resists and convinces his commanding officers to allow him to carry out one last expedition.



When: Dec. 30



Where: Pera Museum, Istanbul