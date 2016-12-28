Folks in Antalya to welcome the new year with opera

The Antalya State Opera and Ballet (ANTDOB) are set to give a "Welcome New Year" concert tomorrow at the Haşim İşcan Cultural Center. The orchestra will be conducted by maestro Tolga Taviş. Sopranos Aslı Aya and Sevinç Bigin, mezzo-sopranos Medine Tuganova and Gülçin Gültekin, tenor Koray Damcıoğlu and baritone Melih Tepretmez will perform during the concert. As a part of the program, the "Children Choir" will also offer a performance to the people of Antalya. During the concert, which child soloist Ekin Dermut will perform, the orchestra will be conducted by Esra Serbest. The "Welcome New Year" concert will offer a rich repertoire composed of the famous arias of recognized operas around the world.



When: Thursday



Where: Haşim İşcan Cultural Center, Antalya