İDSO to perform in company with dance

The Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra (İDSO) will perform at the Lütfi Kırdar International Congress and Exhibition Center on Dec. 30 within the scope of the premiere night of the Sultans of Istanbul Tango Festival. International professional dancers will give a tango performance in the concert that will be conducted under the baton of Ender Sakpınar. Selected tango songs from all around the world will be performed at the event, in which Tolga Salman will be playing bandoneon and Rustam Rahmedov will be playing the piano. İris Doğdu and Utku Küley from Turkey; Sebastian Arce from Argentina, Georgia Priskouve and Loukas Balokas from Greece and Maria Vasileva-Marinova and Maxim Gerasimov from Russia will be performing the tango.



When: Today



Where: Lütfi Kırdar International Congress and Exhibition Center