Theater introduces Da Vinci to children

Tiyatro 34's new play "A day at Museum with Leonardo Da Vinci" is preparing to perform for children. Pıtırcık goes to a museum to visit his father, who works as a warden at the museum. He hears the conversation of two thieves who have come there to steal the Mona Lisa painting from the museum, but his father thinks they are just inspectors from the ministry and refuses to believe that they are actually thieves. Fortunately, the sculpture of Leonardo Da Vinci is revived and helps Pıtırcık to solve the problem.



When: Jan. 1



Where: Dora Sahne