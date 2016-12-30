Zorlu PSM to stage 'Nutcracker'

Royal Opera House performances, which will be on stage at Zorlu Performing Arts Center during the year, will host one of the most successful ballets of all times. Royal Opera House's "The Nutcracker" will meet the audience on Jan. 19. "The Nutcracker," which was composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky on The Nutcracker, the short story of Ernst Theodor Amadeus Hoffman, and the Mouse King, was originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov. Being one of the most-performed ballets in the world, The Nutcracker was first performed at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg on Dec., 1892. After making a splash in its first performance, Thcaikovsky's brilliant work started to be performed in many different countries around the world.



"The Nutcracker" used to constitute 40 percent of all ticket sale revenues in American theaters for a short period. Described as going beyond its time and a pathbreaking ballet, "The Nutcracker" was imprinted on the memories of such compositions as Trepak, Waltz of the Flowers and March and Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Melodies created with celesta, an instrument that Tchaikovksy discovered in Paris were associated with the Sugar Plum Fairy character. The Royal Opera House performance of this world-renowned ballet will be carried out based on The Royal Ballet adaptation of Peter Wright. In the production that reflects the Noel soul of 19th century, Julia Trevelyan Oman's designs will be used.



When: Jan. 19



Where: Zorlu Performing Arts Center