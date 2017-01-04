Art Days to host prominent guitarist Pavel Steidl

Akbank Sanat hosts prominent musicians as a part of "Art Days." On Jan. 11, guitarist Pavel Steidl comes to Akbank Sanat stage to give an unforgettable concert to Istanbulites. After winning the first spot at International Guitar Competition of Radio France in 1982 whose jury was composed of artists such as Alexandre Tansman, Antonio Lauro and Maria Luisa Anido, Steidl kicked off his professional music career and became one of the most important guitarists of his own generation.



In 1987, the guitarist decided to immigrate to the Netherlands where he was influenced from various musicians and created his original style. He played in more than 40 countries of the world from among Canada, the U.S., China, India, Japan, Europe, South and Central America and many others. Steidl's highly expressive performances of rare 19th century guitar literature on authentic instruments add a wonderful dimension to his already exceptional performances. He often uses unique facial gestures, and motions with hands and body during his performances, gestures which give an additional dimension to his playing.



When: Jan. 11



Where: Akbank Sanat, Istanbul

