Artist criticizes post-modernism through flies

Istanbul-based Pg Art Gallery hosts "Never Enough," the second solo exhibition of Turkish artist Melis Buyruk. Buyruk's flies are once again flying and buzzing around silently. They reach out our radiant and kitsch civilization temporarily and sincerely. These porcelain creatures are flying around an appetizing feast, simply appearing to be reproduced and replicated.



They become a golden buzz distracting our appetite and our vibrant postmodern eyes. Handcrafted one by one with kaolin, these flies were subject to all complications and surprises of the creating process and they constitute the very essence of the exhibition. "Never Enough" can be visited until Jan. 15 at Pg Art Gallery's new exhibition venue in Çukurcuma.



When: Until Jan. 15



Where: Pg Art Gallery, Istanbul