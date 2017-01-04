Documentary celebrates David Bowie's birthday

The documentary "David Bowie Is Happening Now" will be screened for the first in Turkey at Zorlu Performing Arts Center. The documentary will be screened as a part of a series of events to celebrate late musician Bowie's 70th birthday.



The documentary which is directed by BAFTA winner Hamish Hamilton focuses on the namesake exhibition which is curated by the London-based Victoria & Albert Museum in 2013. The film takes the audience to a special journey though the objects that defined Bowie's incredible career and offers a close look to Bowie's creative mind and artistic evolution. Apart from the screening, the event will host Bowie-inspired designs of Turkish fashion designers and fashion houses such as Deniz Berdan and Begüm Berdan, Ezra&Tuba, Aslı Filinta, Tuba Ergin, Maid In Love, Jacquette By Elvan and Mavi Kazado.



When: Jan. 8



Where: Zorlu Performing Arts Center, Istanbul

