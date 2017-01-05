Cinderella opera to be staged for Kadıköy audience

"La Cenerentola" (Cinderella) opera will be staged on Jan. 5, 4 and 10 at Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera Stage once again. According to the statement released from the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (İDOB), the two act opera, which was inspired by the fairy tale of "Cinderella" and composed by Italian composer Gioacchino Rossini, will be directed by Yekta Kara. While Alessandro Cedrone will conduct the orchestra, Caner Akgün, Kevork Tavityan, Işık Belen, Ali İhsan Onat, Dilruba Akgün, Sevim Zerenaoğlu, Tisbe Deniz Likos, Elif T. Tekışık, Aylin Ateş, Nesrin Gönüldağ, Umut Tarık Akça and Kenan Dağaşan will star in the leading roles. The decors of the opera are designed by Efter Tunç, the costumes are designed by Şanda Zıpçı and the choreography is put together by the director Yekta Kara. Gökçen Koray will also conduct the choir. The opera will start at 8:00 p.m. today and on Jan. 10, and at 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 7.



