Photo exhibit looks at Istanbul from outsider's view

Istanbul-based art space Studio X is hosting German TV journalist Gunnar Köhne's video portraits and Swiss photographer Robert Huber's photographs under the title of "Longing" until Jan. 31. Curated with the contributions of the Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia, Goethe-Institut and General Consulate of Switzerland, "Longing" provides insightful records about Istanbul from the outsider's perspective. Both Köhne and Huber portray the social, cultural and spatial identities that they encounter during years they were working in Turkey.



The exhibition consists of two installations: Gunnar Köhne's 26 video portraits and Robert Huber's 12 photographs. Köhne is a TV journalist working for Germany-based TV channels. He lived in Turkey for 20 years during which the country underwent drastic political, social, economic and cultural changes. Through his videos, Köhne portrays various people who are trying so hard to realize their dreams in Istanbul. While some of his videos make the audience laugh, some throws the truth at the audience's faces and make them think. "Longing" will remain open until Jan. 31, offering a unique opportunity for Istanbulites to discover Istanbul from the perspective of expats.



When: Until Jan. 31



Where: Studio-X, Istanbul