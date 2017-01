Çankaya Municipality is set to organize a concert to commemorate Andrey Karlov, Russia's ambassador to Ankara, who was killed in an armed attack on Dec. 19 at a photography exhibition he was attending. The concert will take place on Jan. 9 at the Contemporary Arts Center, where the armed attack aimed at Ambassador Karlov took place. Opera artist Zafer Mutlu and pianist Rustam Rahmedov will perform during the commemoration concert.



When: Jan. 9



Where: Contemporary Arts Center, Ankara