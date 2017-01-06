Two opera stars to perform together on Istanbul stage

İş Sanat is hosting a musical cooperation of two opera stars in the world on Jan. 12. Andres Gabetta is the permanent maestro of Capella Gabetta, which has performed at the top international festivals around the world, and also a very successful Braque violinist. During the performance at İş Sanat, Gabetta will be accompanied by two accomplished sopranos: Alaska-born mezzo-soprano Vivica Genaux and German coloratura-soprano Simone Kermes. Genaux, who is one of the top performers of both baroque and bel canto repertoires, has a special place, not only for her voice, but also for her unique technique and acting. On the other hand, Kermes, who has a brilliant tessitura, has performed at many prominent theaters and concert halls and is the shining star of the international-opera scene.



When: Jan. 12



Where: İş Sanat Cultural Center, Istanbul