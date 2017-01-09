Broadway musical to storm the stage in Istanbul

"West Side Story," which is considered one of the most important musicals in Broadway history, is coming to Turkey with 21 performances between March 1 and 18 at Zorlu Performing Arts Center. Defined as a modern adaptation of English bard William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" since the first time it was staged in 1957, "West Side Story" has periodically met with audiences on the Broadway stage in many occasions. The musical, which has attracted record-breaking audiences, was adapted from the namesake novel by Arthur Laurents. The success of the show on stage was adapted to the silver screen in 1961. "West Side Story," directed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise, won a total of 10 Academy Awards. The iconic musical tells the competition between the Puerto Rican gang "The Sharks" and the American gang "The Jets."



When: From March 1-18



Where: Zorlu Performing Arts Center, Istanbul