Swiss flutist returns to Istanbul

Emmanuel Pahud, one of the most talented flute virtuosos of his generation, returns to the Turkish art and culture scene with his latest concert on Jan. 24 at İş Sanat. The artist, who starred as the first flutists of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra at the age of 22, has shared the staged with the most prominent orchestras of the world. Pahud is also the winner of some of the most prestigious music awards such as "Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres," "Diapason d'Or" and "ECHO Klassik." During his concert in Istanbul, Pahud will be accompanied by German orchestra Kammerakademie Potsdam under the baton of maestro Trevor Pinnock.



When: Jan. 24



Where: İş Sanat, Istanbul