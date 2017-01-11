   
Fytch to bring energy to Istanbul stage

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published

Broken bear and chillstep artist Fytch will perform on Jan. 13 at Babylon Istanbul as part of the Midnight Sessions. French producer Fytch, who reached out to masses with his single "In These Shadows," is inspired by musicians such as Noisia, Gemini and Gramatik. The musician adds drum rhythms to the harmonies that we are familiar of. Fytch who works with JD4D Records, Buygore and Strictly Rhythm invited Istanbulites to a night full of energy and dance on Jan. 13.

When: Jan. 13

Where: Babylon, Istanbul

