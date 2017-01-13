Linus Piano Quartet to perform in Kadıköy

The Linus Piano Quartet will perform on Jan. 16 at the Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera House. Composed of violinist Irina Simon Renes, violinist Esra Pehlivanlı, cellist Joachim Eijlander and pianist Anastasia Safonova, the Linus Piano Quartet will be accompanied by guest soloist Szymon Marcınak. The quartet, which made a name for themselves in the Netherlands with their dynamic and powerful performances, will play Joaquin Turina's "Piano Quartet in A minor, Op.67," Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "Piano Quartet in G minor, K.478" and Franz Schubert's "Piano Quintet in A major, D.667."



When: Jan. 16



Where: Süreyya Opera House, Istanbul

