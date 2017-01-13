Turkic world to gather for artistic event

Organized by the Adana Metropolitan Municipality between Jan. 12 and 19, the first International Turkic World Art Workshop will bring 77 artists from 17 countries together. Throughout the workshop, the artists will portray the history, nature and culture of the city on canvas. Artists from Turkey, Albania, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Dagestan, Croatia, Iran, Montenegro, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Kosovo, Macedonia, Uzbekistan, Serbia and Tajikistan will paint the beauty of Adana. Art lovers and painting enthusiasts will also join panel sessions with the artists. At the end of the workshop, the collection of works will be exhibited at the 75. Yıl Art Gallery between Jan. 19 and 30.



When: From Jan. 19-30



Where: 75. Yıl Art Gallery, Adana

