Istanbul City Orchestra to give special concert

The City Orchestra, ever since its foundation in 1989 by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, has had an eclectic repertoire including classical music, pop, jazz, local and foreign pop, Turkish Folk songs, musicals and world music, and has become a brand for Istanbulites. With four distinguished vocalists and a string quartet it has embraced in 2009, the orchestra became a "Symphonic Pop Orchestra."



By winning multiple awards both in Turkey and abroad, it has become popular and with free public concerts mainly at the CRR Concert Hall and other culture centers, universities, schools, parks and squares; it has a special place for the country. Conducted by Özhan Unakıtan, who performed many concerts in Turkey and abroad with grand artists, the orchestra will continue to be the soul and art of Istanbul with their new groundbreaking projects.



When: Jan. 18



Where: CRR Concert Hall