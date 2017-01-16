Sarkis 'mirrors' passage of time at exhibition

Dirimart presents the "MIRROR" exhibition by the influential conceptual artist Sarkis. Emphasizing time and rendering it meaningless through his works, Sarkis's latest creations are based on reflections, reproduction, outcries and silence. Focusing on the memory theory, Sarkis invites different witnesses from history to criticize the social and political issues of today at different levels. The works turn art's power of carrying the past to today to imagining tomorrow with artistic creations.



A battle scene from the 15th century is turned into neon placements surrounded by lighting; thus, turning the whole gallery into a scene of provocation. Gold rainbows, images created with the Kintsugi technique, moments illuminated with stained-glass and spoils of war covered in lipstick are all brought together in a mirror. Just like a mirror or a photograph that has witnessed this confrontation; the works are completed with faces to reflect our world.



When: From Jan. 18 to Feb. 19



Where: Dirimart Dolapdere