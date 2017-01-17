Norwegian folk pop musician on Istanbul stage

Norwegian folk-pop singer Moddi comes to Istanbul's stage tomorrow at Salon İKSV. His debut album that he recorded with producer Valgeir Sigurdsson was described by Q Magazine as "a heart-warming and beautifully constructed piece of melancholic folk-pop." In 2010, he toured Europe with Angus & Julia Stone and performed at prominent music festivals in Europe.



Pitchfork mentioned him among the "must-sees" after his performance at Oyafestivalen music festival. He drew attention with the warm and boundless relationship he has formed with his fans during his concerts, on and after the stage at venues, and on social media. Moddi is getting ready to meet his audiences and introduce his fourth album "Unsongs" tomorrow at Salon İKSV.



When: Tomorrow



Where: Salon İKSV, Istanbul

