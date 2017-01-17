Pera Film to screen Balkan film ‘Banat'

Pera Film is hosting "Destination: Balkan," a film selection presented parallel to Pera Museum's ongoing exhibition "Cold Front from the Balkans." The program explores various road journeys to and through the Balkans. On Jan. 18 and Jan. 21, director Adriano Valerio's 2015 debut film "Banat" (The Journey) will be screened as part of the program. Ivo's journey is neither triggered by his passion for traveling nor his desire for self-discovery.



Ivo, who is an agricultural expert and one of the young victims of the economic crisis in contemporary Europe, decides to move to Banat, the most fruitful lands of Romania. Clara, on the other hand, is a harbor worker who is at the end of a long relationship and is about to move into the house from which Ivo is moving out. The night they meet becomes a turning point for both. As Clara decides to go after him to Romania, she loses her job. Adriano Valerio's first feature film explores the love that resists the foreign land and the economic struggle.



When: Jan. 18 and 21



Where: Pera Museum, Istanbul

