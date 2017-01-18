Art seeks answer to resist chaos of daily life

Akademililer Art Center in Beyoğlu is hosting the group exhibition "On the Skyline," composed of artworks by some veteran and young artists, until Feb. 11. Even in the times when viewing and creating artworks is difficult, the restorative feature of creativity lies ahead as a horizon. In the chaos of daily life, art is a concept which invites its viewer to take a step forward, taking them away from chaos. It is inevitable for the normalization of human nature to create and appreciate the creativity even if the times are tough and daily life comes to a halt. Hence, art lovers witnesses the most striking and powerful artworks even during the darkest times of humanity. Art is similar to life: it does not stop; rather it goes on no matter what.



When: Until Feb. 11



Where: Beyoğlu Akademililer Art Center, Istanbul

