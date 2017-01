Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Kosovans of Prizren Culture and Solidarity Association, Beşiktaş Culture Center hosts six Kosovan artists and their artworks until Jan. 22. The exhibition "Ngjyra Emigrante" (Migrant Colors) puts the works of İsmet Bölükemini, Pesent Doğan, Daut Hamolar, Eşhref Qahili, Gültekin Serbest and Fevzi Tüfekçi on display.



When: Until Jan. 22



Where: Beşiktaş Municipality Cultural Center, Istanbul