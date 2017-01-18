Pera Film to screen Balkan movie 'Circus Columbia'

Pera Film is hosting "Destination: Balkan," a film selection presented parallel to Pera Museum's ongoing exhibition "Cold Front from the Balkans." The program explores various road journeys to and through the Balkans. On Jan. 18 and 21, Academy Award winning director Danis Tanovic's 2010 film "Cirkus Columbia," starring Predrag "Miki" Manojlovic, Mira Furlan, Boris Ler, Jelena Stıpljanin and Mario Knezovic, will be screened.







Set in early 90's, a new era had just begun in the Balkans with the dissolution of Yugoslavia, the end of the communist regime and a democratic government. This change and transformation brings an end to Divko Buntic's years in exile. Divko has a young wife, a cat, a Mercedes and plenty of money. He decides to return home, to a small village in southern Herzegovina; not only to celebrate the happy days but also for revenge. Unfortunately, the never ending disturbance in the Balkans brings back the war.



When: Jan. 18 and Jan. 21



Where: Pera Museum, Istanbul