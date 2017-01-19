Ankara State Opera to perform 'Amadeus'

Ankara State Opera and Ballet (ADOB) presents the ballet production of "Amadeus," which tells the life story of musical genius Mozart from the perspective of fellow composer Antonio Salieri. According to a statement by ADOB, the ballet with the theme "The idea of becoming a better person through divine music" will be staged at 8 p.m. tonight.



Throughout the performance, the orchestra will play compositions by Mozart such as his 40th, 41st and 39th symphonies, the Piano Sonata No. 11 in A major, K. 331 (Alla Turca) and the overtures of "Don Giovanni" and "The Magic Flute." The two-act ballet performance is brought to the stage by choreographer Nugzar Magalashvili, maestro Naci Özgüç, costume and décor designer İsmail Dede, light manager Fuat Gök and video producer Ali Karaköse.



When: Today



Where: State Opera and Ballet Stage, Ankara

