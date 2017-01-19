Pera Film to screen 'Welcome to Sarajevo'

The Istanbul-based Pera Museum's initiative Pera Film is hosting "Destination: Balkan," a film selection presented in parallel with Pera Museum's ongoing exhibition "Cold Front from the Balkans."



The program explores various road journeys to and through the Balkans. Michael Winterbottom's 1997 film "Welcome to Sarajevo," is based on the true story of British war journalist Michael Henderson. Henderson's life changes after he and American reporter Jimmy Flynn report on an orphanage full of kids trying to survive near the front line in Sarajevo. Henderson chooses to get involved in the kids' lives at the expense of risking his career and breaking the law. The dangerous journey of a war reporter evolves into the hopeful journey of a child. Filmed on location only a few months after the siege had ended and with the usage of actual news footage, the film provokes a true sense of authenticity. It will be screened on Jan. 19 and 24 at the Pera Museum.



When: Jan. 19 and 24



Where: Pera Museum, Istanbul

