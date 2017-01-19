Turkish and Syrian artists meet at exhibit

Organized in conjunction with the U.S. Embassy in Istanbul, the art exhibition "Together", which includes works by five Turkish and five Syrian artists, is to continue until March at Turkmall Sanat in UNIQ Istanbul. The project was initially designed as a workshop and an exhibition to pave the way for new collaborations between Turkish and Syrian artists and create an environment for artistic exchange between them. Although the exhibition was previously scheduled to conclude on Dec. 18, the organizers have decided to keep it open until March.



"Together" was born with the idea to question the state of war and embrace our Syrian guests in Turkey. As the artists began to interact with each other and discover their work, the project gained more meaning. The exhibition underlines the fact that we need to continue to produce art and maintain solidarity, instead of worry.



When: Until March



Where: Turkmall Sanat, Istanbul