A night of electronic music awaits music lovers

Electronic music composer and producer Başak Günak will take over the Salon İKSV stage on Jan. 28 with her musical project "Ah! Kozmos." Günak, who played the guitar for many years, released her first EP "Flesh" in 2013. While she was working on her theater, contemporary dance, video and installation works, Günak released her first LP "Bastards" with the German record company Denovali Records. Her much-anticipated new single is planned to be released in the first months of 2017. Prior to Günak's performance, İnal Bilsel will warm up the stage. Bilsel produces versatile works in the music and film sectors. He mainly focuses on electronic, contemporary and experimental music. His composition "Nilay's Dream" came first in the competition organized by Notion in the U.S., was performed by the London Symphonic Orchestra and recorded at the world renowned Abbey Road Studios.



When: Jan. 28



Where: Salon İKSV, Istanbul