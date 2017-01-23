Balkan melodies meet hip hop rhythms in Istanbul

Orhan Osman is set to present his latest project, "Balkan Express," with Ateshhan Yuseinov and Skiller tonight at Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall. Known for his intercultural music projects, Osman found himself under the spotlight following his project "Turkophony" for which he collaborated with American musician Dave Weckl. His much-acclaimed project was launched in the U.S. as well and made the shortlist of the Grammy Awards for "Best Jazz Instrumental Album."



Continuing his projects after his international success, Osman founded his next inspiration in the Balkans. In his latest project, Osman collaborates with two important artists. Bulgarian guitar virtuoso Ateshhan Yuseinov and the 2012 World Beatbox Champion Skiller (Alexander Deyanov), also known as "fast mouth," will accompany Osman on stage.



When: Jan. 23



Where: Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall, Istanbul