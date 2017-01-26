Combining post-rock with progressive rock, the British band Crippled Black Phoenix will play on Jan. 27 at #studio. Crippled Black Box, formed by Justin Greaves in 2004, made from the bands Electric Wizard and Iron Monkey, with the bassist from Mogwai, Dominic Aitchison, released their first album "A Love of Shared Disasters" in 2006. The band's name was selected by the guitarist Jim Rushby, inspired from the song "Big Loader" from the first album of former band Iron Monkey.



Their first album was the focus of the band's concerts, receiving lavish praise, especially for their live performances with a crowded orchestra on stage. Recording "The Resurrectionists" and "Night Raider" between 2007 and 2008 at the Sons of Anarchy's studio in Bristol, the band released "200 Tons of Bad Luck" album in 2009. In total, they have nine studio albums, two mini albums, two EPs and many singles.



Since the second half of 2015, the band has been composed of Greaves on vocals, Daniel Anghede on guitar, Mark Furnevall on keyboards, Ben Wilsker on drums, Daisy Chapman on piano and vocals, Jonas Stalhammar on guitars, Tom Greenway on bass and Belinda Kordic on back vocals.



Combining their modern live performances and modern instruments with Victorian-period instruments, Crippled Black Phoenix are offering a night of experimental music. Hugley popular thanks to their live performances, the British post-rock and progressive rock band will be on #studio's stage on Jan. 27. With Deniz Ağan on guitar and vocals, Uygar Çetiner on drums and Can Tunaboylu on bass guitar, Eskiz will take the stage before Crippled Black Pheonix. After winning Roxy Music Days in 2010, the band released their first maxi single and their first album in 2014.



When: Jan. 27



Where: Zorlu Performing Arts Center

