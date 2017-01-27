Jazz to meet love at Jazz Company

Jazz Company will be offering a music feast in February with a special performance by Fötr Blues Band and concerts by İlham Gencer and Nilüfer Verdi. Fötr Blues Band, who have enjoyed increasing popularity in the blues music scene thanks to their improvisational skills, will take the stage on Friday, Feb. 3. Living Turkish jazz legend İlham Gencer will play on Feb. 14, and Turkey's first jazz pianist Nilüfer Verdi will take the stage on Feb. 24, with a "From Jazz to Local & Local to Jazz" concept at Jazz Company, a favorite spot among music lovers.



Hosting jazz and blues giants, Jazz Company will welcome various special performances throughout February. With a modern approach and music styles from the Delta Blues of the 1930s to jazz and funky tunes of the 2000s, Fötr Blues Band has a very extensive repertoire.



On Valentine's Day, jazz will meet love with İlham Gencer's special performance. In addition, the first female jazz pianist in Turkey Nilüfer Verdi, who completed her music training at New York New School and Berkley College of Music, will perform folk and jazz songs from the "Knidost" project she created together with Apostolos Sideris.



With such high-quality musicians, a warm atmosphere and delicious cocktails such as "Summertime," "Blue Moon" and "Jazz Dinner on the menu, Jazz Company continues to host different activities with jam sessions, surprise artists, renewed technical equipment and decor.



When: Feb. 3, 14 and 24



Where: Jazz Company

