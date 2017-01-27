Music feast from extraordinary classical music duo

World renowned cellist Mischa Maisky and his pianist daughter Lily Maisky will be welcomed on stage with a concert that music lovers would not want to miss. Being the only cellist who had the chance to work with the doyens of cello Mstislav Rostropovich and Gregor Piatigorsky, Mischa Maisky rose to fame with the Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra in 1962 and earned the "Tomorrow's Rostropovich" title.



One of the most special artists of Deutsche Grammophon, Maisky released more than 35 records throughout his life and he worked with the Vienna Philharmonic, the Berlin Philharmonic, the London Symphony, the Israel Symphony and the Paris Orchestra. With his Bach tour in 2000, he performed 100 concerts, won the Tokyo Record Company's award five times and the Echo Deutscher Schallplattenpreis three times. He also won other prestigious awards such as the Grand Prix du Disque and the Diapason d'Or.



Performing with her father and also giving single concerts, young pianist Lily Maisky took the stage at various redeemed halls around the world, including London's Royal Festival Hall, the Concerthaus in Vienna, Carnegie Hall in New York and the Suntory Hall in Tokyo. The young artist shared the stage with important names including Julian Rachlin, Janine Jansen, Renaud Capuçon, Sergey Krylov, and Nicholas Angelich.



When: Feb. 9



Where: İş Sanat Performance Hall