Collective exhibit contraposes the hidden and the obvious

Alt Art Space presents the "Not Able to See Anything" (Hiçbir Şey Görememek) exhibition of Özgür Atlağan, Luna Ece Bal, Berk Çakmakçı, Alexandra R Howland, Burak Kabadayı and Serra Tansel. Not Able to See Anything scrutinizes the instinct to conceal the personal, cultural and political as well as the witness. The exhibition space will be designed as a shared studio-work place, which some of the artists will be able to benefit from four weeks before the exhibition. The exhibition will be accompanied by a zine.



Considering today's crowded and stimulating urban and virtual atmosphere, there is an understandable need for new perspectives to make sense of the current situation. "Not seeing anything understandable is our new normal." This sentence, which is true both inside and outside of the digital world, encourages new responses. In Özgür Atlağan's works, we see different objects and people wrapped in a blanket or paper that signifies the drive behind the action of covering rather than the hidden object.



In a similar way, Burak Kabadayı adopts an alternative and process-oriented approach, which sees repetition as a distortion and concealment. This paradigm reveals unexpected patterns of tension between organic elements and urban structure. Alexandra R Howland's series AEGEA [EGE] (2016) points out to the refugee crisis in the Middle East and Europe through the macro-pictures of raft boats used by people to cross to Greece from Turkey, and tries to depict today's most forgotten visible by going beyond visual and ethical standards.



In Luna Ece Bal and Berk Çakmakçı's works, the relationship they set out using landscape features offers a way to not looking at the world from the human-centric point of view. Çakmakçı equates visibility and fragility through the attraction of advertisements and modern dissatisfaction; Bal's video titled Salt Lake Reunion (2016) offers an occultistic mediation amid salt-stained glass pieces lined as circles; Serra Tansel avoids representation of dominant narratives as the only realities as her works offer new perspectives on seeing/not seeing and offer new ways of communication. Her comments on the merging of cultures can be considered as witnesses of possible future scenarios.



When: Until Feb. 26



Where: Alt Art Space

